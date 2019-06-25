Dockers End of Season Sale takes an extra 30% off clearance from $14

The Dockers End of Season Sale offers an extra 30% off all clearance with code DEEP at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $75 or more. Update your shorts for summer with the Smart 360 Flex Straight Fit Style Shorts that are on sale for $29. To compare, these shorts were originally priced at $58. Their flex material is designed to be comfortable and to keep you mobile throughout the day. They’re also available in an array of color and pattern options. Also, be sure to pair them with the Garment Dye Polo Shirt that’s on sale for just $25. Find the rest of our top picks from Dockers below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Alpha Khaki Pants Lightweight, Slim Tapered $35 (Orig. $66)
- Signature Khaki Pants, Straight Fit $14 (Orig. $62)
- Crewneck Reverse Terry Sweatshirt $20 (Orig. $79)
- Gates Shoes With Smart 360 Flex $51 (Orig. $90)
- Smart 360 Flex Shorts, Straight Fit $29 (Orig. $58)
- Jean Cut Pants All Seasons Tech $17 (Orig. $58)
- Garment Dye Polo Shirt $25 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
