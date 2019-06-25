Furinno’s $30.50 entertainment center assembles in 10 minutes (Reg. up to $45)

Amazon is offering the Furinno Entertainment Center (11058EX/BK) for $30.44 shipped. Matched at Home Depot. That’s up to $15 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked in 2019. This entertainment center is capable of holding up to 40 pounds, giving you plenty of headroom for most modern TVs, set top boxes, and more. No tools are required for assembly and it should take around 10 minutes to accomplish. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers.

Put today’s savings to work when you buy some Cable Concealers for $13 after clipping the on-page coupon. This kit comes with eight concealers and several attachments. Each piece measures 15.7-inches, resulting in over 10-feet of coverage.

Furinno Entertainment Center features:

Simple stylish design comes in multiple color options, is functional and suitable for any room

Material: Engineered particle board, PVC Tubes.

Fits in your space, fits on your budget; Green Label Product

Sturdy on flat surface; Easy no hassle no tools 10-minutes assembly even a kid can accomplish

Holds up to 40 lbs. Product dimension: 47.25 (W) x 13.4 (D) x 15.9 (H).

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!