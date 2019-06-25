Get the tiny yet powerful Fusion C Windows 10 PC for $127 (Orig. $250)

Unless you are a gamer, there is no real need to fill your desk with a huge PC tower. The Fusion C Mini PC is the size of a cigar box, but it runs Windows 10 perfectly on a quad-core processor. You can grab this tiny computer now for just $126.99 (Orig. $250) at 9to5Toys Specials.

If you believe the hype generated by big brands, everyone needs a PC with top-end specs. But when you’re only checking your emails and watching a little Netflix, something simpler (and cheaper) will do just fine.

The Fusion C proves the point. This mini PC runs Windows 10 on an Intel quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM. It has 32GB of fast flash storage for apps and media, and a powerful 3dB Wi-Fi antenna for wireless connectivity.

You can connect the Fusion C to any monitor via HDMI or VGA. The mini PC also offers three USB 2.0 ports for accessories, and a microSD card slot for extra storage. This is the ideal machine for hotdesking and it runs silently thanks to a fan-less design.

You can grab the Fusion C now for $126.99, saving 49% on the standard price.

