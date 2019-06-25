J.Crew Factory cuts 40%-60% off select styles & an extra 50% off clearance

Today only, J.Crew Factory has 40% to 60% off styles for all and an extra 50% off clearance with code SALE at checkout. Receive complimentary shipping for J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up). Revamp your summer wardrobe with the men’s 9-Inch Tech Shorts that are currently on sale for $35. To compare, these shorts were originally priced at $60. Their stretch material is perfect for your golf swing or kids’ baseball practices and they’re available in several color options. Also, be sure to pair them with the Pique Flex Polo Shirt that’s on sale for just $20. Find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew Factory below and checkout our Fashion Guide for more deals today.
The most notable deals for men include:
- 9-Inch Tech Shorts $35 (Orig. $60)
- Piqué Flex Polo Shirt $20 (Orig. $40)
- Gingham Flex Casual Shirt $30 (Orig. $55)
- Short-Sleeve Henley Shirt $20 (Orig. $35)
- Slim-Fit Flex Jeans in Dark Wash $35 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- T-Shirt Dress $20 (Orig. $45)
- Ballet Tank One-Piece Swimsuit $15 (Orig. $60)
- Cozy Stripe Sleep Set $23 (Orig. $80)
- Tiered Midi Dress $24 (Orig. $98)
- Tie-Waist Short in Organic Cotton $15 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!