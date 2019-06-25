Score Logitech’s Dolby 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset at a low of $27 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering the Logitech G430 7.1 DTS Gaming Headset for $26.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart and Best Buy when you opt for in-store pickup or meet the free shipping threshold. That’s $13 off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. This headset sports a folding, noise-cancelling microphone that aims to deliver “clear voice pick up.” Its ear cups swivel 90 degrees and feature a soft cloth exterior that’s “built for comfort.” Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re just looking for a way to always have a headset near your gaming gear, consider grabbing Sony’s official PS4 Earbuds for $5. I own a few of these and have them in several places so I can easily migrate my PlayStation from one TV to another.

Logitech G430 Gaming Headset features:

DTS Headphone: X and Dolby 7.1 surround Sound: experience an immersive 360-degree sound field that lets you hear what you can’t see

Built for comfort: lightweight design and soft sport cloth ear cups with 90-degree swivel for maximum comfort and a personalized fit

Folding, noise-cancelling boom mic: reduces background noise for clear voice pick up and rotates up and out of the way

