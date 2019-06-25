Cook wings, french fries, & more in a 10-quart air fryer: $93.50 (Reg. $160+)

Home Depot is offering the modernhome Premium 10-Quart 1600W XL Digital Air Fryer for $93.48 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $169 and similar models go for $160 at Amazon. This is perfect for larger families when a smaller air fryer just won’t cut it. There’s nothing like homemade wings in an air fryer. They can cost far less than going out to eat and you’ll be able to enjoy them without ever leaving home. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Don’t need 10-quarts of cooking room? The Dash Compact Air Fryer is $40 shipped and a great alternative. It’s 1.2L, instead of 10L, but if it’s only 1-2 people in your home, it’ll get the job done just the same.

modernhome Premium XL Digital Air Fryer features:

Whether you’re looking for a healthy way to cook and prepare your favorite indulgence foods, or simply want to save more time in the kitchen, the Modernhome Digital Touch-Activated Air Fryer Oven makes enjoying your favorite foods faster and healthier. It features a bright, clear led touch screen to adjust time and temperature anytime or select from built-in presets for common meals. Enjoy consistent, mouth-watering vegetables, french fries, chicken, meats, seafood, baked desserts, and more.

