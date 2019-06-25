Morakniv’s 4-inch Fixed Blade Outdoor Knife for $11 (Reg. $20) + more from $8

For today only, Woot is offering some deep deals on a series of knives from Morakniv, StatGear, Cold Steel and more. Starting from $8, shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise, you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee. One standout here is the Morakniv Companion Fixed Blade Outdoor Knife in Green or Orange at $10.99. Regularly between $15 and $22 at Amazon depending on the color, today’s deal is the best price we can find and matching our previous mention. It has a 4.1-inch hardened Sandvik 12C27 stainless steel blade, a high-friction grip, an included sheath and a 90-day warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,200 Amazon customers. Head below for more details and knife deals.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s knife sale right here. Another notable options is the StatGear WolfTac Folding Knife for $8 Prime shipped. Regularly up to $20, this is also the best we can find. Whichever you choose, consider the Smith’s PP1 Pocket Pal Multifunction Sharpener at $7 Prime shipped. It can sharpen straight and serrated edges and easily fits in your kit during hunting/camping trips.
Morakniv Fixed Blade Outdoor Knife:
High-quality Swedish Sandvik 12C27 steel provides excellent edge performance allowing razor sharpness, high hardness rating (HRC 56-58), exceptional toughness and superior corrosion resistance. Stainless steel blade stays sharp much longer than carbon steel and is far less prone to rust. To improve corrosion resistance, clean and oil the blade regularly.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!