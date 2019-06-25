Grab a New Nintendo 2DS XL Mario Kart 7 bundle while it’s down at $130 shipped

Amazon is offering the New Nintendo 2DS XL with Mario Kart 7 (Orange/White) for $129.99 shipped. Target is also matching on the Orange/White and Black/Turquoise models. These 2DS XL bundles are regularly $150 and are now at the best price we can find. While we have seen refurbished options go for less, this is about as low as it gets. This model features the added C-stick for in-game camera control, NFC amiibo support, access to the 3DS game library and Mario Kart 7. More details below.

The AmazonBasics Travel Bag for New Nintendo 2DS XL for $15 is great way to keep your handheld protected while on the move. This Mudder Hard Travel Carrying Case will also get the job done for under $10 Prime shipped.

If Switch is more your thing, Amazon’s Nintendo Playstand hit its best price in a year at $9, PDP & PowerA Controllers are still starting from $15 and we still have a nice selection of Switch eShop deals from $3.50.

New Nintendo 2DS XL with Mario Kart 7:

  • Colorful accents add style, while the sleek clamshell design makes it comfortable to hold. A fast processor offers short loading times
  • The C Stick brings enhanced controls (like intuitive camera control) to compatible games, while ZL and ZR buttons give you plenty of options.
  • You can play all Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS and most Nintendo DS games in 2D on this system.
  • so you can start playing in a snap. And it’s all in a lightweight, play-anywhere package.
  • Tap an amiibo figure to the near-field communication (NFC) reader on the lower screen to enjoy amiibo features in compatible games.

