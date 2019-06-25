Prime members can get three months of Audible for the price of one

Amazon is offering its Prime members 3 months of Audible Gold for $4.95 per month. Normally, this is $14.95 a month, so you’re getting three months for the price of one. If you’re an audiobook person, now’s the perfect time to subscribe to Audible. With three months of Audible Gold, you’ll get one audiobook and two Audible Originals each month. This will let you pick a new title each month through the summer, giving you plenty of entertainment. Want to learn more about Audible? Check out our guide which lays it all out for you.

Audible is super simple to use. A great way to enjoy your new audiobook is through an Amazon Alexa-enabled device. We’d recommend the Echo Dot (3rd Generation) in refurbished condition for $30 shipped at Amazon. You’ll be able to listen to your audiobooks on command through the Echo Dot. Plus, voice commands make it simple to start, stop, or pause what you’re listening to.

Terms & Conditions:

Offer valid from June 24, 2019 12:00AM PT until July 31, 2019 at 11:59PM PT. Offer is valid only for Amazon Prime members who are new customers of Audible.com. Offer applies only to an Audible monthly membership sold by audible.com. For the first 3 months of your Audible membership, you will be charged the discounted price of $4.95/mo. After the first 3 months, your Audible membership will continue until cancelled at the then current full price (currently $14.95/mo.) with your designated credit card or another available card on file. Cancel anytime by visiting the Account Details page. Offer limited to one per customer and account, may not be combined with other offers, is non-transferable and may not be resold. Audible reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.

