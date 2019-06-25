Smartphone Accessories: SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds $32 (30% off), more

- Jun. 25th 2019 10:22 am ET

0

SoundPEATS via Amazon offers its True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $32.14 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code YB95Q4TL at checkout. Typically selling for $47, that’s good for a $15, beats our previous mention by $8 and is the best price we’ve seen to date. Centered around a 2600mAh battery, these true wireless earbuds can get up to 55 hours of usage thanks to the charging case. Plus with IPX4 water-resistance, SoundPEATS’ Q32 are ideal for accompanying you on workouts, runs and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 170 shoppers.

Improvement on Realtek 8763BFR, SoundPEATS Q32 true wireless earbuds with Bluetooth 5.0 to ensure stable connectivity and smooth transmission in high speed and long distance with low consumption. With built-in 2600mAH battery, the charging case can provide up to 18-20 full charge for both of the earbuds. Moreover, the external structure has been upgraded to be more durable. it is also a compact and portable designed carrying case providing your earbuds the best protection.

Equipped with 4-size ear tips, the ergonomic in-ear earbuds with light weight at 0.47g per earpiece are always trying to provide you the maximum comfort and snug fit.

