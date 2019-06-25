Polarized Sport Sunglasses for summer at just $10 Prime shipped (Reg. $22)

- Jun. 25th 2019 3:59 pm ET

0

Torege via Amazon is offering its Unisex Polarized Sports Sunglasses in several color options for $9.99 Prime shipped with code 50TOREGE at checkout. Regularly $22, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These sunglasses have lenses with 100% UV protection. Their supportive and durable frame is also great for all of your outdoor activities. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 500 reviews.

With your savings be sure to pick up the Chums Original Eyewear Retainer for just $8. This allows you to easily wear your sunglasses around your neck when not in use. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 1,200 reviews.

Torege Polarized Sports Sunglasses features:

  • Polarized lenses block 100% of the sun’s harmful UVA & UVB rays
  • Soft Rubber Nose pad,Let You Feel Comfortalbe While Wearing It.
  • Polarized lens help eliminate reflected and scattered glares
  • Lightweight design is ideal for motorcycle and cycling bicycle, driving, running, fishing, racing, skiing, climbing, trekking or other outdoor activities
  • Polycarbonate lens and frames are impact, scratch resistant, durable and unbreakable

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author