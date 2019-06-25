Polarized Sport Sunglasses for summer at just $10 Prime shipped (Reg. $22)

Torege via Amazon is offering its Unisex Polarized Sports Sunglasses in several color options for $9.99 Prime shipped with code 50TOREGE at checkout. Regularly $22, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These sunglasses have lenses with 100% UV protection. Their supportive and durable frame is also great for all of your outdoor activities. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 500 reviews.
With your savings be sure to pick up the Chums Original Eyewear Retainer for just $8. This allows you to easily wear your sunglasses around your neck when not in use. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 1,200 reviews.
Torege Polarized Sports Sunglasses features:
- Polarized lenses block 100% of the sun’s harmful UVA & UVB rays
- Soft Rubber Nose pad,Let You Feel Comfortalbe While Wearing It.
- Polarized lens help eliminate reflected and scattered glares
- Lightweight design is ideal for motorcycle and cycling bicycle, driving, running, fishing, racing, skiing, climbing, trekking or other outdoor activities
- Polycarbonate lens and frames are impact, scratch resistant, durable and unbreakable
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!