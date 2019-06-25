Prep for MacOS Catalina & Sidecar w/ this $21 iPad desk mount (Reg. $30+)

Suptek (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Aluminum Tablet Desk Mount for $20.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $11 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This universal mount is great for iPads and iPhones alike. Its arm can support up to 2.2 pounds, allowing it to easily hold up an iPad Pro. Thanks to an arm that swivels 180-degrees paired with a holding bracket this rotates fully, you’ll always be able to find the perfect angle. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’d prefer something with a bit of a lower profile, peek at the AmazonBasics Multi-Angle Stand for $10. It doesn’t have an arm that swivels like the option above, but a smaller form-factor makes it a solid alternative for desks are lacking in space.

Suptek Aluminum Tablet Desk Mount features:

Universal Desk Mount – ideal for most smartphones and tablets with diagonals from 4.7″ to 11″ that weigh up to 2.2lbs

Extendable – two-end expandable bracket with inner length from 5.31″ to 7.48″; arm length, 7.9″&6.6″ (200mm&167mm); clamp-style base, clip from 0.4″-3.49″

All direction – 360° rotation holding bracket with 180° swivel arms to meet any viewing angle

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!