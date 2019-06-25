Thermacell’s mosquito force field repeller drops to just $16.50 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is offering the Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller for $16.49 after you clip the $1.50 on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll also find the black model on sale for the same price at Cabela’s with free shipping on orders over $50. Regularly $25 direct from Thermacell, this is the lowest price we have tracked directly from Amazon on the red model, although today’s deal is one of the best we’ve tracked on any color. It provides up to 12 hours of protection with the included fuel cartridge against mosquitoes within a 15-foot radius. This model uses no chemical sprays, DEET, or smoke to do it, either. Rated 4+ stars from over 140 Cabela’s reviewers. More details below.

Some might not like the idea of having to refill the cartridges on the Thermacell, but at $16 for 12 hours, it’s not a bad deal anyway. Those Coghlan’s Mosquito Nets might work instead depending on what you’re up to. They sell for just over $8 Prime shipped and will certainly get the job done despite not being quite as elegant a solution. We also have some tent options on sale right starting from $49 if you would prefer to go that route.

Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller :

15-Foot Area of Protection – Perfect for entertaining on lawn, porch, patio, pool or deck; proven technology used to fight mosquitoes in toughest spots on earth; provides 12 hours of protection

No Chemical Sprays, Wipes, DEET or Lotions on Skin – Patio Shield is more effective and repels mosquitoes without sprays, scents or flames of torches, smelly citronella or dirty candles

Scent-Free, Long-Lasting, Easy to Use — Highly effective repellent mats turn white when time to replace; evaluated by the EPA for safety and effectiveness; Turn it on… Mosquitoes Gone

