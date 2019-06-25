For a limited time only, Timex is having its End of Season Sale that’s offering up to 30% off select styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. As always, all orders receive free standard delivery. The men’s Weekender Chrono 2 Piece Watch is a timeless and stylish option for everyday wear. Originally priced at $85, during the sale it’s marked down to just $60. This watch is available in four versatile color options and you can easily interchange the straps as needed. It also has an indigo light up watch dial so that you can see the time, even in the dark. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Timex End of Season Sale.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Meriden Leather Strap Watch is sleek, stylish and great for everyday wear. I love its minimalist design and modern square frame. This watch can easily be dressed up or down with dresses, T-shirts, workwear and more. Better yet, it’s on sale for $46 and originally was priced at $65. It’s also available in three versatile color options.

Another great option is the Miami Stainless Steel Watch that features silver detailing and Swarovski crystals. This watch is also on sale for $71 and originally was priced at $108. This style is sure to stand out with any outfit and can easily elevate a simple look.

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Sperry Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering up to 60% off hundreds of items including popular boat shoes, sneakers, sandals and more.

