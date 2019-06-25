Take up to $8 off a Spider-Man: Far From Home ticket w/ select VUDU purchases

VUDU is offering $8 off Spider-Man: Far From Home tickets when you purchase select movies. Available titles range from Spider-Man: Homecoming to Venom, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Goosebumps, The Dark Tower, and more. This is a great way to save on seeing the latest Spider-Man if you’ve just gotta know what happens after Endgame (I know I do). View all available titles here.

Nomad Base Station

Wanting to shop other digital movie deals? Check out this week’s best iTunes sales with discounts on Spider-Man and other Disney movies. Or, check out VUDU’s $5 HDX sale from this past weekend with discounts on The Lost World Jurassic Park, Jaws, Logan Lucky, more

No matter what sale you shop, be sure to set up Movies Anywhere so you can take your titles everywhere you go. Setup is simple, and only takes a few minutes. Once you’re using it, you’ll be able to enjoy many of your digital titles on all streaming services, like Google Play, VUDU, iTunes, and Amazon Prime.

Spider-Man: Far From Home:

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!