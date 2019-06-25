WD Red 8TB NAS Hard Drive hits $185 (Reg. $230), more storage options from $70

Amazon offers the WD Red 8TB NAS Internal Hard Drive for $184.99 shipped. Typically you’d pay $230 or more for the drive, with today’s offer matching the previous Amazon all-time low. This is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price and for comparison, this offer comes within $5 of the all-time low. Western Digital’s Red series drives are made specifically for use in always-on systems like a home media server and more. So if you’ve just picked up a NAS, grabbing these drives to fill it is the way to go. I swear by WD Red drives, relying on them for most of my server’s storage pool. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 4,800 customers. Find more deals below from $70.

We also spotted the WD Blue 4TB Internal Hard Drive for $79.99 shipped at Amazon. Normally fetching $100, that saves you 20% and is a new Amazon low. Compared to the WD Red drives, the Blue variant excel when used as storage in your desktop PC and similar systems. It’s great bulk storage that won’t have frequent sequential access. With over 9,100 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

Other hard drive deals include:

WD Red 8TB NAS Internal Hard Drive features:

Specifically designed for use in NAS systems with up to 8 bays

Supports up to 180 TB/yr workload rate* |workload rate is defined as the amount of user data transferred to or from the hard drive. Workload Rate is annualized (TB transferred times (8760/ recorded power-on hours)). Workload Rate will vary depending on your hardware and software components and configurations.

