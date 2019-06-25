Bring Siri control to overhead lighting w/ Wemo’s $36 Dimmer Switch (27% off)

Amazon offers the Wemo Dimmer Wi-Fi HomeKit Light Switch for $36.38 shipped. Normally you’d pay $50, with today’s offer saving you 27% and dropping the price to a new all-time low. This is $11 less per switch than the sale we previously saw on a two-pack for $95. Now that HomeKit support has been added by Belkin, you can control this in-wall switch with all three of the leading voice assistants. It also integrates with a variety of other smart home platforms as well. In-wall switches are notable options for getting whole-home smart lighting at a more affordable price. Rated 3.9/5 stars from nearly 4,600 customers.

Whether you’re a renter or if installing an in-wall option is just out of the question, Belkin has another great way to expand your HomeKit setup. At $23 each, Belkin’s Wemo Mini Smart Plug is a great alternative that also features HomeKit support while dropping the dimming capabilities. We also crowned it as our favorite smart plug at the beginning of the year.

Wemo Smart HomeKit Dimmer Switch features:

Easily set the ambiance of any room and control your lights from anywhere with the WiFi enabled Wemo Dimmer bundle. These two smart Dimmers use your existing home WiFi network to provide wireless control of your lights from anywhere in the world. No subscription or hub is required: simply install the Dimmers and you can dim your lights from the wall, the Wemo app or with your voice using Siri, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

