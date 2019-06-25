Whirlpool’s Top Load Water Dispenser is now $99 shipped (more than $100 off)

Walmart is offering the Whirlpool Stainless Steel Top Load Water Dispenser for $99 shipped. Regularly up to $299, similar models go for closer to $200 at Home Depot with today’s deal being the lowest we can find. This model can dish out hot/cold water and features a stainless steel front, “unbreakable water faucets,” and cold rolled steel sides. It also has a nice storage compartment in the front for cups or anything that might be handy for you. Rated 3.9/5 stars. More details below.

Today’s deal is one of the best prices we can find on well-rated, comparable water dispenser. Although we do still have the Primo water dispenser for $95 (Reg. $140+). But if the whole water dispenser seems like more trouble than not for you, consider the Brita Extra Large 18-cup Filtered Water Dispenser at just $40 shipped.

Whirlpool Stainless Steel Top Load Water Dispenser:

Combines convenience with a stunning appearance and robust performance. Don’t get a glass from the cupboard; instead store them in the water cooler with your tea. If the water is too cold or too hot, you can adjust it with the digital display. Set the hot water exactly to make the best tea possible. The accu-chill system uses ice to keep the water extremely cold, perfect for those hot summer days. Designed and built to last for many years of heavy use.

