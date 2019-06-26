This 2-pack of battery-powered RGB LED strips adds color anywhere for $10

Buychoices (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Battery-Powered RGB LED Light Strips for $9.99 Prime shipped when the code RMCLVZMW is used at checkout. This is 50% off the going rate and is the best available. If you’ve got some areas of your home you’ve been wanting to brighten up with RGB LEDs, but plugs are nowhere to be found, this is the solution. You’ll get two RGB LED strips here and both are powered by batteries, making plugs a thing of the past. You’ll be able to use the built-in controller to choose what color the lights are, giving you ambiance or illumination depending on what your current needs are. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

This is about as low of a price as you’ll find RGB LED strips available for. If you’re wanting to upgrade other areas of your home, we’ve got the Philips Hue White Smart Bulb down to $9.50 right now. Otherwise, you’ll have to opt for something like this 4-pack of 60W LED bulbs for $8 Prime shipped to illuminate your home.

SOLMORE Battery RGB LED Light Strip features:

The total length of the LED strip lights is 4M/13.12ft, super bright SMD5050 RGB color changable LEDs, battery operated

IP65 Waterproof. It can be used for computer, electrical machinery, cabinet, corner, camping and the other Indoor /outdoor illumination or decoration

1) “MODE” : 20 dynamic modes such as jumping change and gradual change. 2) “COLOR” : 20 static colors such as Red, Blue, Green, Purple,Yellow, White ,etc. 3)”SPEED/ Brightness”: 8 level speeds adjustable for dynamic modes and 7 level brightness adjustable for static colors

The LED light strips has a strong double-sided tape on the back, you can just peel and stick. Please ensure to paste it onto any clean, dry and flat surface. The LED’s can be easily cut every 3 LEDs along the cutting marks.

This led strip light with battery box, portable,flexible.And it is easy to control with the ON/OFF button on the battery box. LED Strip Lights Battery Operated powered by 3pcs AA batteries (NOT Included).

