Declutter a room with Amazon’s 3-Shelf Storage Unit: $20 (Save 20%)

- Jun. 26th 2019 12:58 pm ET

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 3-Shelf Storage Unit for $20.13 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked in 2019 by about $2. This sturdy storage unit is capable of holding 250 pounds on each of its shelves. That means it can hold a max of 750 pounds, allowing you to elevate small or heavy items alike. It’s great for the kitchen, office, garage, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’d prefer to not have items out in the open, these $17 AmazonBasics Foldable Storage Bins are an alternative worth considering. A total of six bins come in the set, providing you with several separate compartments for decluttering your space.

AmazonBasics 3-Shelf Storage Unit features:

  • 3-shelf shelving unit for your kitchen, office, garage, and more
  • Each shelf holds up to 250 pounds (evenly distributed); total max load weight is 750 pounds
  • Wire shelves adjustable in 1-inch increments; no tools required
  • Durable steel construction with chrome finish; adjustable leveling feet
  • Measures 23.2 x 13.4 x 30 inches (LxWxH)

