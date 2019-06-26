Amazon offers up to 67% off Moen kitchen & bathroom faucets from $65 shipped

- Jun. 26th 2019 7:55 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 67% off select Moen faucets. Along with prices starting from $65, you’re looking at free shipping across the board as well as solid reviews. One standout here is the Moen Brantford One-Handle Pulldown Kitchen Faucet (7185C) for $145.59. Regularly closer to $200 or more, only once during the holidays last year did we seen it go for any less at Amazon. Home Depot charges $204 and today’s deal is the best price we can find. Along with the mirror-like chrome finish, it features a retractable spray head, a Duralock quick connect system for easy installation and a Moen’s limited lifetime warranty. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 560 Amazon customers. More details and deals below.

Be sure to browse through the sale right here for additional options including Motionsense models, two-handle taps and more. If you’re looking for something for the bathroom, another standout here is the Moen 6610 Brantford Two-Handle Low-Arc Centerset Faucet for $64.98 shipped. This set is regularly closer to $100 and is now at the best price we can find. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 300 Amazon customers.

Moen Brantford One-Handle Pulldown Kitchen Faucet:

  • VERSATILE DESIGN: Chrome finish is highly reflective for a mirror-like look that works with any decorating style
  • RETRACTABLE: Equipped with the Reflex system for smooth operation, easy movement and secure docking of the spray head
  • BOOSTED STREAM: Moen’s exclusive Power Boost technology offers a faster clean and faster fill with the push of a button
  • EASY TO INSTALL: Features Duralock quick connect system for easy installation

