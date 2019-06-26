Amazon offers its Pop-Up Beach Tent for just $16 (Reg. up to $30)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Beach Tent for $15.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s up to $14 off the typical rate there, a $5+ savings compared to recent pricing, and is within $2 of the lowest offer we have tracked. If you love the beach but can only withstand a couple hours of sun, this inexpensive tent will allow you to relax in the shade whenever necessary. It pops up quickly, providing a hassle-free setup experience that lets you get back to having fun. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

Protect your skin when you take a break from the tent with Neutrogena’s Sunscreen Stick for $6. With SPF 50+, you’ll be able to enjoy a ton of fun in the sun with a significantly less chance of burning. It glides on, is water-resistant for 80 minutes, and a “no-mess application” makes it a great alternative to the typical greasy offerings.

AmazonBasics Beach Tent features:

Pop-up beach tent provides protection from the sun and enhanced outdoor comfort

Open at the front; large mesh window at the back for improved ventilation

Sets up in seconds with easy pop-up design; lightweight and portable

Side sandbag anchor; ground stakes and carrying bag included

Measures 65 by 58.9 by 43.5 inches; backed by an AmazonBasics limited 1-year warranty

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!