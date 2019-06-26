Bella’s 12-cup Coffee Maker with pause-and-serve drops to $20 today (50% off)

- Jun. 26th 2019 11:06 am ET

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Bella Classics 12-cup Coffee Maker (BLA14438) for $19.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Regularly up to $40 and starting at $38 on Amazon, today’s deal is up to 50% off and the best we can find. Along with the reusable, permanent filter, this model has a 12-cup capacity with a pause-and-serve function so you can grab a cup before the brewing process is finished. It also has a warming plate and backlit LCD with a programmable timer. Rated 4+ stars from over 520 Best Buy customers. More details below.

All things considered, there are very many comparable coffee makers out there for just $20. Even the smaller 5-cup AmazonBasics option sells for $20 Prime shipped. Again, it’s much smaller at 5 cups, but this Black+Decker Coffeemaker will save you a few bucks at under $17 Prime shipped.

When it comes to actual coffee — pods, ground beans or otherwise — Amazon’s in-house brands offer some of the best value out there. And we are already seeing early Prime day savings at up to 20% off across a wide range of grocery products right here.

Bella Classics 12-cup Coffee Maker:

Bella Classics 12-Cup coffee maker: Wake up to a fresh pot of joe with this coffee maker’s programmable timer. Pour a cup while coffee continues to brew with the pause-and-serve function, and serve family and friends with the 12-cup carafe.

