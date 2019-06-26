BESTEK’s 40W Charging Station has 2 outlets + 4 USB ports: $20 (26% off), more

BESTEK offers its 40W Two-Outlet Power Strip with Five-Port USB Charging Station for $19.97 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 21IWDSA2 at checkout. Normally selling for $27, that saves you 26% and is the best price we’ve seen in years. With five 2.4A USB ports and dual AC outlets, this charging hub is a great option for use on your nightstand. It features a compact design that also has room to hold a charging phone or tablet. You’ll also find that it keeps your gear protected with defense against up to 1700 Joule power surges. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 515 customers. Head below for more.

We’re also tracking a notable discount on the BESTEK 6-Outlet Surge Protector with 4 USB Ports for $20.99 at Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members or on orders over $25, and you’ll need to clip the on-page coupon and apply code 25AMW5ZC at checkout to lock in the savings. That’s good for a 30% discount and is the lowest price we’ve seen to date. If your charging setup could use the additional AC outlets compared to the Bestek option from above, this power strip is an ideal alternative. It packs six outlets alongside four 2.4A USB ports. Over 165 shoppers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

BESTEK 40W Charging Station features:

2 standard AC outlets with surge protection for your home and office electrical appliances, computers, laptops, printers, modems, speakers and more

5 Smart Charging Ports with intelligent identification technology, enables to charge your devices at the max speed

1700 Joules of surge protection

Additional charging station save more place when charging

12 months worry-free product guarantee for every purchase and a lifetime customer support

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!