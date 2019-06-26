Survive the monsters of Bonfire Forsaken Lands, now just $2 on iOS (Reg. $4)

The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands for iOS is now on sale for $1.99. The regularly $4 app is now matching the lowest price we have tracked on the App Store. In this one, players must build a settlement “in a snowy encampment and manage workers and resources to survive monster attacks during nights.” That includes earning advanced building structures, trading with other civilizations and discovering the “secrets of the ancients”. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds all-time. More details below.

We are inundated with amazing iOS price drops this week, from Alto’s Odyssey and Stardew Valley, to the amazing Kingdom Rush titles and much more. This morning’s roundup has titles like Vertigo Racing, Construction Simulator 3, Rubek and more right here.

Build your settlement in a snowy encampment and manage workers and resource to survive monster attacks during nights. Slowly you will gain access to advanced buildings and crafting options, discover and trade with new civilizations and discover the secrets of the ancients.

