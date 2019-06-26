EastPoint Ping Pong Table up to $135 off today at Walmart: $115 shipped

Walmart is offering the EastPoint Sports EPS 3000 Tournament Size Table Tennis Table for $115.12 shipped. Regularly up to $250, it starts at $137 on Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is also about $40 below our previous mention of this table. This tournament-sized table features a self-folding steel frame, molded corner caps, wheels for easy transportation and built-in paddle storage. Rated 4+ stars from over 140 Walmart customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While it does include the table and net, you’ll have provide your own paddles and balls. But at as much as $120+ off, that shouldn’t be a problem. The STIGA Performance 4-Player Table Tennis Racket set includes four paddles and six balls for $27 Prime shipped. It also carries a solid 4+ star rating from hundreds.

EastPoint Sports Tournament Size Table Tennis Table:

The EastPoint Sports EPS 3000 2-Piece Table Tennis Table will be the envy of your neighborhood and is the definition of value. A better quality product and spec at a better price cannot be found on the market. Features a seamless two-piece table top that easily folds up for playback position or storage, and an on-center net and paddle storage system for all your accessories (paddles and balls not included). The EPS 3000 is sure to be a family favorite!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!