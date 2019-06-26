EastPoint Ping Pong Table up to $135 off today at Walmart: $115 shipped

- Jun. 26th 2019 2:24 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $250 $115
0

Walmart is offering the EastPoint Sports EPS 3000 Tournament Size Table Tennis Table for $115.12 shipped. Regularly up to $250, it starts at $137 on Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is also about $40 below our previous mention of this table. This tournament-sized table features a self-folding steel frame, molded corner caps, wheels for easy transportation and built-in paddle storage. Rated 4+ stars from over 140 Walmart customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While it does include the table and net, you’ll have provide your own paddles and balls. But at as much as $120+ off, that shouldn’t be a problem. The STIGA Performance 4-Player Table Tennis Racket set includes four paddles and six balls for $27 Prime shipped. It also carries a solid 4+ star rating from hundreds. 

EastPoint Sports Tournament Size Table Tennis Table:

The EastPoint Sports EPS 3000 2-Piece Table Tennis Table will be the envy of your neighborhood and is the definition of value. A better quality product and spec at a better price cannot be found on the market. Features a seamless two-piece table top that easily folds up for playback position or storage, and an on-center net and paddle storage system for all your accessories (paddles and balls not included). The EPS 3000 is sure to be a family favorite!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $250 $115

Guides

Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
EastPoint Sports

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard