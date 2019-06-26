Amazon has two Energizer Rechargeable C Batteries for $3.50 (Reg. $10+)

- Jun. 26th 2019 4:17 pm ET

$3.50
Amazon offers the Energizer 2-pack Rechargeable C Batteries for $3.74 Prime shipped. Regularly $11 or more at retailers like Best Buy, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This bundle ships with two Energizer rechargeable C batteries, with 2500mAh of internal power and capabilities of hold charges for 12 months. Great for power-hungry devices like flashlights and other tech. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

You’d expect to pay nearly twice today’s featured deal amount if you were to go with a non-rechargeable setup. There’s really no reason to go the traditional route here. If you’re looking for more environmentally-conscious deals, consider checking out our daily Green Deals roundup for additional offers.

Energizer 2-pack Rechargeable C Batteries features:

High-tech devices demand high-powered batteries. Energizer Recharge C Batteries deliver more power in every charge. They’re ideal for power-hungry devices, like digital cameras, flashlights and portable audio players.

  • 1 package of 2 Recharge Universal 2500 mash rechargeable NiMH C batteries, pre-charged and ready to use
  • Retains charge in storage for up to 12 months when not in use so reliable power is always on hand
  • Manufactured in China

