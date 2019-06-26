FAO Schwarz 75-piece Wooden Castle Building Blocks Set at Amazon low of $17.50

Amazon offers the FAO Schwarz 75-piece Wooden Castle Building Blocks Set for $17.49 Prime shipped. Also this price at Barnes & Noble with in-store pickup where available. Macy’s has it for $40. Amazon had been charging closer to $25 before this recent drop to the all-time low there. Each solid wood block is interchangeable, which means young engineers can create the fortress of their dreams. Rated an impressive 4.8/5 stars from over 150 shoppers.

Kids can add to their castle adventures with this set of Safari Ltd Knights & Dragons Hand Painted Toy Miniature Figurines for $10. It includes 11 pieces including knights catapults, and even a dragon.

For those who like to build with LEGO, keep an eye out at Amazon during Prime Day as the LEGO Star Wars Boost Droid Coding System is slated to be on sale for $200. Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that the Seinfeld gang are poised to become LEGO-fied in a brand new fan-made set.

FAO Schwarz 75-piece Wooden Castle Building Blocks Set:

Beautiful & educational building blocks set for kids that will help spark your child’s imagination and creativity while promoting the development of essential skills! Surprise your preschooler with the most exciting and thrilling wooden castle building block set!

Build the most fascinating castles, bridges, arches & towers by using the 75 durable and safe interchangeable building blocks! Your little engineer can unleash her creativity to build a different medieval castle every single day!

Help your child develop fine-motor & problem-solving skills by building this fantastic wooden castle! The different pieces combined with the unlimited building possibilities will help develop hand-eye coordination and spatial skills while having fun!

