Resolve low pressure warnings w/ a portable air compressor for $10 (Save 50%)

GOOLOO (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Portable Air Compressor for $9.99 Prime shipped when coupon code 9XNRBQ52 has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked. I picked up a portable air compressor like this several months back and absolutely love how simple it is to act on low pressure warnings. Simply plug it into a car’s DC port for power and it’ll be able to fill an empty tire in about 8 minutes. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Put today’s savings to work when you grab a Digital Tire Pressure Gauge for $9. It’s an Amazon best-seller and can detect pressures ranging from 0 to 150 PSI. Rated 4.5/5 stars from nearly 3,000 Amazon shoppers.

GOOLOO Portable Air Compressor features:

Fast and Powerful – Inflate a standard size tire from 0 – 35 PSI in 8 minutes with this GOOLOO 300 PSI portable tire inflator. Featuring a heavy duty and powerful motor, this compressor is one of the essential automotive accessories for a car, motorcycle, pickup truck, van, ATV and SUV.

Simple to use – Simply plug the DC power cable into your cigarette lighter socket, attach the quick connect air hose to your tire and turn the compressor on. Built-in air pressure gauge to ensure that you inflate the tire to the correct pressure requirement for your tire.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!