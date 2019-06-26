HP OMEN Mindframe Gaming Headset gets $100 discount to $50, more from $23

Amazon offers the HP OMEN Mindframe PC Gaming Headset for $49.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally selling for $150, they recently dropped to $110 at retailers like HP. Today’s offer takes off the extra $60, bringing the price down to a new Amazon all-time and saving you a total of $100. Featuring 7.1-channel virtual surround sound, the Mindframe headset is said to be the first of its kind to incorporate active ear cup cooling. The FrostCap technology “helps you stay comfortable during long gaming sessions” and is joined by other notable inclusions like RGB lighting and a self-adjusting suspension headband. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for a tons of other gaming headset deals from $23.

Other gaming headset deals include:

You can also still score Logitech’s Dolby 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset at $27 (Reg. $40) as well as Razer’s Nari Ultimate Gaming Headset at a new low of $150 (25% off).

Put your savings to work from any of these discounted headsets and score Elevation Lab’s Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount at $12. This highly-rated option sticks right to the bottom of your gaming setup thanks to 3M adhesive. It’s a great addition to your new gaming headset and keeps your workspace free unlike other options.

HP OMEN Mindframe PC Gaming Headset features:

Immerse yourself in an engaging gaming experience with this HP OMEN Mindframe headset. FrostCap technology provides thermoelectric cooling for comfortable use during long hours of cyber battles, and the 7.1 virtual surround sound keeps you alert when any virtual enemy attacks. Real-time voice feedback and an on-ear cup volume control add essential functionality to this HP OMEN Mindframe headset.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!