Philips Hue White Smart Bulbs are down to just $9.50 each (36% off)

Today only, Woot is offering the Philips Hue White A19 Smart LED Light Bulb for $9.59 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $15 at Home Depot or Best Buy, it’s down to $13.50 at Amazon right now where it’s never gone for less than $10. If you’ve started building a Philips Hue smart home, this is the perfect way to expand it. Most lights in your home don’t need to be Hue’s higher-cost RGB bulbs, as white is just fine generally. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

This is about as budget-friendly as it comes when buying smart bulbs or other smart home accessories. Ditch the smarts and save some extra cash with this 4-pack of 60W LED bulbs for $8 Prime shipped.

Looking for other ways to expand your smart home? We’ve got Emerson’s Sensi HomeKit Smart Thermostat for $89, a TP-Link 1-day sale on bulbs, switches, and other smart home products, August’s 3rd Generation Smart Door Lock for $105 (Reg. $150), Wemo’s Dimmer Switch for $36 (27% off), a four-pack of smart plugs for just $29, and ecobee’s new SmartThermostat with HomeKit which is at currently seeing its first-ever discount to $235 shipped.

Philips Hue White A19 Smart LED Bulb features:

Provide smart illumination for your space with this Philips Hue white light bulb. The equivalent to a 60W standard bulb, this advanced bulb can be used as a regular LED light or to enhance your enjoyment with the Philips Hue app. This Philips Hue white light bulb is compatible with Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant.

