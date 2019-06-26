This stainless steel 29-bottle mini wine fridge is $110 off today only at $190

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the stainless steel Insignia 29-Bottle Wine Cooler (NS-WC29SS9) for $189.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. This Best Buy exclusive regularly fetches up to $300 and is now a straight $110 off. The best third-party Amazon sellers have it starting at $290 and today’s deal is $10 below our previous mention. It can chill up to 29 bottles at once with touch temperature control (41 to 65 degrees). It has adjustable legs, a reversible tempered glass door, LED interior lighting and five removable shelves. Rated 4+ stars from over 100 Best Buy customers. More details below.

If you don’t need that kind of capacity, consider the Ivation 12-Bottle Thermoelectric Red and White Wine Cooler for $139.99 shipped. It is the best-selling wine cooler on Amazon and carries a 4+ star rating from 250 customers. However, you could also go with a basic Vacu Vin Prestige Stainless Steel Tabletop Wine Cooler for just over $22.50 Prime shipped as well.

Preserve your collection with this Insignia 29-bottle wine cooler. The touch controls make it easy to set the temperature, within a range of 41 to 65 degrees F that best preserves your wine’s flavor. This Insignia 29-bottle wine cooler makes efficient use of space with its adjustable legs, reversible door, and five removable shelves.