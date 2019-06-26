The iOS battle card game Sentinels of The Multiverse drops to $1 (Reg. $7)

- Jun. 26th 2019 5:03 pm ET

Sentinels of The Multiverse for iOS is now on sale for $1. The comic book come-to-life title is regularly $7 and is now matching the lowest we have tracked on the App Store. Based on the board game of the same name, the iOS version takes on the form of a comic book-based battle card game where players must assemble and upgrade their own team of superheroes. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds all-time. More details below.

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

Sentinels of the Multiverse:

Calling all Sentinels! Do you have what it takes to defend the Multiverse? Compose a team of comic book heroes, each with their own playstyles, backstories, and grudges. Pit them against a variety of maniacal and formidable villains. Defeat your enemies and save the Multiverse!

Sentinels of the Multiverse is the award-winning game in which players join forces as heroes to combat a dastardly villain in a dynamic environment.

