Rest your MacBook on this highly-rated stand at $20 Prime shipped and save 22%

LamicallDirect (100% positive all-time feedback from 30,000+) via Amazon offers its Metal MacBook Stand for $19.99 Prime shipped when code LAPTOP66 has been applied at checkout. Those without a Prime membership will lock in no-cost delivery on orders over $25. Normally selling for $25.50, that’s good for a 22% discount and is the best price we’ve seen to date. This stand features a sleek, aluminum-alloy form factor and raises your MacBook up to eye level, relieving neck strain and freeing up some desk space. And even better, it comes in a Space Gray-esque finish to pair perfectly with your Mac. Another standout feature is that it swivels so you can easily adjust the viewing angle. Over 700 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Those in search of an option to complete their mobile workflow will find the AmazonBasics Portable Aluminum Folding Laptop Stand to be a solid entry at $16. If today’s discounted option just doesn’t do the trick for you, be sure to check out round up of the best MacBook and MacBook Pro stands, docks and more for 2019 for some alternatives.

Lamicall MacBook Stand features:

The laptop stand fits all tablets and laptops up to 17-inches

The stand works as a raiser to elevate the laptop screen to your eye level, fixes your posture and frees you from back/neck stiffness.

Made of premium alloy, the stand is quite sturdy and has a smooth edge that protect you from being scratched.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!