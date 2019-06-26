Organize sunglasses in this leather holder for $14.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)

Banyan Imports (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the CO-Z Leather Multi Sunglasses Organizer for $14.44 Prime shipped. Regularly $20, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This sunglasses holder holds up to eight styles and its clear acrylic lid helps you easily see your picks. It’s also fleece-lined to help protect your glasses from damage. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 700 reviews.

Another way to keep your sunglasses clean is by using microfiber cloths and this 5-pack is priced at just $7.50. These cloths help to prevent marks on your glasses and keep you seeing clearly. Rated 4.7/5 stars with 750 reviews.

CO- Leather Multi-Sunglasses Organizer feature:

8 slots in total provide plenty of space for prescription glasses and sunglasses

Clear acrylic lid helps beautifully showcase your collections, making it a piece of cake to pick and choose your favorite pair of glasses for any occasion

Fleece-lined interior protects your glasses from scratches whatsoever, keeping them like brand new for years to come.

