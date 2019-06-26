Pair your Xbox One w/ Linksys’ 802.11ac Gaming Router at $83.50 (60% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the Linksys WRT32X Dual-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Gaming Router for $83.57 shipped. Having originally retailed for $300, you’ll find it discounted to $212 at Best Buy. Today’s price drop beats our previous mention by just a cent, saves you a total of 60% and is the lowest we’ve seen to date. With an emphasis on enhancing your gameplay, this Linksys router was made from the ground up as a companion to your Xbox One. The 802.11ac Wi-Fi provides up to 3.2Gbps network speeds as well as MU-MIMO technology. It also features four Gigabit Ethernet ports and has Xbox optimization to ensure that your console is always getting the best speeds it can. Note: shipping is delayed until July 2nd, but you can still lock in the discounted price right now. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 355 customers. More details below.

Over at Newegg, we spotted the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch (GS205) for $9.99 shipped with code EMCTBVA65. Typically $15, it is now discounted to $13. Applying the promo code brings the price down even further, marking a 33% savings and the best price we’ve seen this year. You’ll find it selling for $22 at Best Buy, for comparison. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Use your savings to ensure everything can get wired into place and pick up some AmazonBasics Ethernet cables. Depending on if you’ll just need one or two to complete your setup, or if you want to be prepared for future projects, there are options starting around $5.

Linksys 802.11ac Wi-Fi Gaming Router features:

Enjoy lag-free gaming with this Linksys dual-band Wi-Fi router. Its Killer prioritization engine works with Killer-enabled computers to minimize peak ping by up to 77 percent, and the 1.8GHz CPU delivers super-fast speeds with wired and wireless connections. This Linksys dual-band Wi-Fi router has a custom-built user interface that lets you manage your gaming network performance.

