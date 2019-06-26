Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren & more an extra 25% off during Macy’s Summer Sale

- Jun. 26th 2019 8:40 am ET

Macy’s Summer Sale offers an extra 25% off select items with code STYLE at checkout. Plus, its Great Sale Sale takes 40% off top brands. Plus, receive free shipping with a $75 purchase. The women’s Cole Haan Maya Weave Mules are a standout that are on sale for $113, which is down from the original rate of $150. These mules will look great with jeans, shorts, dresses and more. Plus, their cushioned insole adds a comfortable touch. Find the rest of our top picks below.

For men, the Ralph Lauren Soft Polo Shirt is currently marked down to $64 and originally was priced at $85. This shirt is very stylish for summer and can easily be dressed up or down. Plus, it’s available in two color options.

Our top picks for women include:

Our top picks for men include:

