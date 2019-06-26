Add 50 Matchbox cars to your collection for $30 at Amazon (Reg. $40)

Amazon offers a 50-pack of assorted Matchbox cars for $29.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells or $40 or more with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. Whether you’re looking to expand a collection or keep the kids entertained this summer, a 50-pack of Matchbox cars is an easy and affordable buy at $30. Ships with various cars, trucks, and construction vehicles. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a 30-car storage kit for $7. This is an easy way to keep your Matchbox or Hot Wheels organized. It ships with a handled design that’s easy to tote around, along with designated storage for 30 cars.

Matchbox Cars feature:

Includes 50 cars

Great gift for Matchbox fans!

Collect all Matchbox vehicles!

Matchbox is a popular toy brand which was introduced by Lesney Products in 1953, and is now owned by Mattel, Inc. The brand was given its name because the original die-cast Matchbox toys were sold in boxes similar in to those in which matches were sold.

