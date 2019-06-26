Take 42% off Monoprice’s MP Mini Deluxe SLA 3D Printer at a new low of $288

Monoprice’s official eBay storefront offers its MP Mini Deluxe SLA Resin 3D Printer for $287.99 shipped. Also available for $2 more directly from Monoprice. Normally selling for $500, today’s offer is still one of the first price drops we’ve seen. It fell to $450 back in February, but otherwise this is the lowest we’ve seen to date and saves you over 42%. Monoprice’s Mini Deluxe 3D printer utilizes SLA Resin to accomplish prints with a smoother finish and higher detail than a traditional filament printer. It utilizes an LCD display to cure layers thanks to the UV photosensitive resin and sports a 50-micron resolution. This model is also Wi-Fi-enabled, offering a web interface for control alongside a touchscreen. Rated 4.5/5 stars and we’ve found other Monoprice 3D printers to be affordable, yet feature-packed in our hands-on review. More details below.

A perfect way to put your savings to work is by picking up some SLA resin at Amazon. Depending on how much you’re looking to pick up, options start under $16 for the 250ml bottle.

Those looking to get into the 3D printing hobby will definitely want to check out our recent getting started piece. We go over some useful hardware and software, as well as ways to put the printer to use.

Monoprice MP Mini Deluxe SLA 3D Printer features:

Expand your prototyping possibilities with ultra high resolution 3D Printing. The MP Mini Deluxe SLA LCD Resin Printer is a high resolution desktop machine that matches the print quality of large, industrial printers at a far lower cost. The MP Mini Deluxe SLA uses stereolithography (SLA) technology to achieve a professional print quality that plastic extrusion printers just can’t match. Stereolithography is the gold standard for accuracy and resolution in 3D printing.

