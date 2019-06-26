Nordstrom Rack Tommy Bahama Sale offers up to 60% off apparel, shoes & more

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack’s Tommy Bahama Sale offers up to 60% off apparel, shoes, accessories and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Marina Marlin Polo Shirt is on sale for $50, which is down from its original rate of $100. This polo shirt is lightweight, fashionable and versatile. This shirt is infused with stretch, which is great for your golf game this summer. Plus, it will pair well with shorts, jeans and more. Find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Shoreline Surf Polo $40 (Orig. $100)
- Marina Marlin Polo Shirt $50 (Orig. $100)
- Breezer Linen Short Sleeve Fit Shirt $55 (Orig. $100)
- Acanto Leather Loafer $90 (Orig. $120)
- Stripe Asunder Boat Shoe $40 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Two Palms Drawstring Linen Shorts $39 (Orig. $80)
- Coast View Gauze Split Neck Top $43 (Orig. $90)
- Cheer On Half Zip Jacket $65 (Orig. $135)
- Two Palms Sleeveless Linen Dress $57 (Orig. $115)
- Sea Glass Cropped Pants $40 (Orig. $110)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!