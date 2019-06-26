Nordstrom’s new summer markdowns offer Sperry, Levi’s & more from $35

For a limited time only, Nordstrom has new markdowns for summer at up to 70% off. Prices are as marked. All orders receive free delivery. The men’s Nordstrom Tech Quarter Pullover is a must-have for year-round wear. It can easily be dressed up or down with shorts, sneakers, slacks, jeans and more. Originally priced at $80, however during the sale you can find it for $48. This pullover features sweat-wicking material and it’s infused with stretch for comfort. Also, you can pair it with the Sperry Authentic Original Boat Shoes for a fashionable look; they’re on sale at $73. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Patagonia Black Hole Backpack $118 (Orig. $169)
- Nordstrom Tech Quarter Pullover $48 (Orig. $80)
- Sperry Authentic Original Boat Shoe $73 (Orig. $110)
- APL TechLoom Phatom Running $132 (Orig. $165)
- Vineyard Vines Edgartown Stripe Polo $60 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Treasure & Bond Sannibel Wedge $50 (Orig. $80)
- Caslon Knit Romper $35 (Orig. $59)
- Levi’s 501 High Waist Cutoff $53 (Orig. $70)
- Marc Fisher Aden Wedge $90 (Orig. $150)
- The North Face Tekno Ridge $90 (Orig. $129)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!