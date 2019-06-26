Retro Games’ C64 Mini has 64 games and returns to a low of $30 (Reg. $40)

Gamestop is offering the Retro Games C64 Mini for $29.99 with in-store pickup. Shipping is also available for $6. That’s $10 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you have fond memories of using a Commodore 64, this remake is an excellent way to relive the experience. It connects directly to TVs and sports a 720p resolution, delivering a crisper look than ever before. In the box you’ll find the system, HDMI cable, joystick, and USB cable for power. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Retro Games announced earlier today that they will be releasing a full-sized unit in December that will be called THEC64. Head over to our coverage to to read about the differences, pricing, and more.

Retro Games C64 Mini features:

High definition output at 720p via HDMI

Pixel Perfect display, with US/Europe display modes and crt filter options

Save game function. Supports software updates via USB flash drive

2 USB ports: plug in a USB keyboard and use as a fully functional home computer, or add a second joystick for 2-player games

Included: The C64 Mini computer, Classic USB joystick, HDMI cable, USB cable for power, 64 preinstalled games, instruction manual. *AC USB adaptor not included

