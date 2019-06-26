Samsung’s Harman Kardon Soundbar drops to new low at $150 off, more from $230

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Samsung Harman Kardon 3.1.2-Channel 330W Soundbar with Subwoofer for $649.99 shipped. Also available direct from Best Buy and Samsung. Normally selling for $800, that saves you $150 and brings the price down to the best we’ve seen this year. Standout features here include Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound as well a Acoustic Beam technology and the eight-inch wireless subwoofer. As far as other notable inclusions go, you’ll find Alexa support for voice control and more. Inputs include HDMI with 4K pass-through and HDR support and optical digital audio ports. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

We also spotted the JBL 2.1-Channel Soundbar System for $229.99 shipped from Best Buy’s official eBay storefront as well as direct from Best Buy and JBL. That’s $70 off the going rate and is the best price we’ve seen so far. Notably you’ll find Bluetooth capabilities alongside an HDMI input. It features a 2.1-channel audio system which includes the six-inch wireless subwoofer. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 300 customers.

If you’re looking for a smaller form-factor than Samsung’s option or want to save even more compared to the JBL offering, opt for the VIZIO SB2821-D6 28-Inch 2.1-Channel Sound bar at $130. At $120 less, you’ll still get the added bass of a dedicated subwoofer and more but with a less premium sound system.

Samsung Harman Kardon 3.1.2-Ch. Soundbar features:

Elevate your QLED experience with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound via Samsung Acoustic Beam technology. Don’t just watch, but also hear and feel the drama unfold through three-dimensional sound from speakers that fire from in front and above. Optimized for Samsung QLED TVs.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!