Visionary Mapping headlines Samsung’s $450 POWERbot Robot Vacuum ($150 off)

Amazon offers the Samsung POWERbot R7065 Robot Vacuum for $449.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally selling for $599 directly from Samsung, that’s good for a 25% discount, is $50 under our previous mention and comes within $1 of the all-time low. This robotic vacuum integrates with Alexa, Assistant, SmartThings, and your smartphone, making it easier than ever to keep your floors clean. Samsung’s POWERbot features a 90-minute runtime as well as “Visionary Mapping Plus and FullView Sensor 2.0” for effortlessly navigating your home. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 115 shoppers.

If you don’t need the smart home integration, then Anker’s eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S is a highly-rated option that’ll only run you $224. It still works with Alexa, but ditches SmartThings compatibility and the advanced mapping capabilities. One of the benefits to the RoboVac 11S is that it enters with a 100-minute runtime.

Samsung POWERbot R7065 Robot Vacuum features:

Clean your home with voice command or app-based programs by using this Samsung robot vacuum. Its digital camera and nine sensors let it find its way around, avoiding obstacles and mapping the most efficient path through your home. Wi-Fi connects this powerful Samsung robot vacuum to your smart home systems.

