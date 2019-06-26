Sony’s PSVR Astro Bot & Moss Bundle is now down to $200 shipped (Reg. $250+)

Kohl’s is now offering the PlayStation VR Astro Bot Rescue Mission & Moss Bundle for $199.99 shipped. That’s $100 under the original listing, $70 below GameStop, $40+ below Amazon and the best price we can find. It is also about $8 below our previous mention and the current Walmart sale price. Even better, this deal also includes $30 in Kohl’s cash as well, which you can spend online or in-store at a later date. This bundle is a great way to step into VR for the first time and includes the PlayStation headset, PlayStation Camera, demo disc 2.0, Astro Bot Rescue Mission and a digital copy of the Moss action-platformer. Head below for more details.

Considering you’re saving as much as $100 today, you should have enough cash to get your VR game library going. Whether it’s Borderlands 2 VR or Tetris Effect, there are some great titles out there to experience in the next gaming dimension. Either way, swing by this morning’s roundup for the rest of your gaming needs and here’s the extended gameplay footage we got from the upcoming Star War Jedi game.

PlayStation VR Astro Bot & Moss Bundle:

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission is a brand new platformer, developed exclusively for use with PS VR with gameplay unfolding around you in 360 degrees

Moss is an action-adventure puzzle game tailor-made for the VR platform that will transport you to expansive environments brimming with beguiling creatures and take you on a journey to help a young mouse named Quill

