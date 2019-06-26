Pack the Thermos Funtainer Food Jar in your lunch for under $10 (Reg. $15+)

Amazon is now offering the 10-ounce Thermos Funtainer Food Jar for $9.91 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $15, it has sold for closer to $12.50 or so but is now within cents of the Amazon all-time low. Today’s deal is also slightly below the last Funtainer-equipped Thermos Gold Box sale we saw. This 10-ounce food jar keeps your meals hot for five hours or cold for up to seven and features a “durable” stainless steel build. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

Well you’ll be hard pressed to find a 10-ounce food jar with this kind of brand recognition and ratings. If you’re in the market for something like this, it doesn’t get much better. However, the Thermos Stainless King 16 Ounce Food Jar is still on sale for $16 Prime shipped. While slightly more out of pocket, it is a larger option and includes a foldable spoon with even longer temperature protection.

Thermos Funtainer Food Jar:

THERMOS vacuum insulation technology for maximum temperature retention, hot or cold

Durable stainless steel interior and exterior

Wide mouth is easy to fill, serve from and clean

Keeps cold for 7 hours and hot for 5 hours; stay cool exterior

10 ounce capacity; hand washing is recommended

