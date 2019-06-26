Buy three All-New Fire 7 tablets and save over 25%, now $110 (Reg. $150)

- Jun. 26th 2019 1:12 pm ET

Get this deal
$150 $110
0

Amazon is offering three All-New Fire 7 16GB Wi-Fi Tablets for $109.97 shipped. Normally $50 each, this is over 25% off the going rate of purchasing three separately and is the best available. For comparison, our last mention of an individual tablet was $40 each. These tablets make for a great way to enjoy movies and more while on-the-road thanks to their expandable storage. Plus, being made by Amazon, Prime services are built-in, giving you quick and easy access to Kindle eBooks, Prime Video, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Nomad Base Station

Put your savings to good use and pick up this 128GB microSD card for $21 Prime shipped. It’s perfect to download hundreds of movies to and keep the kids entertained for hours during long car rides.

Be sure to keep your Fire 7 protected by picking up a case. Not only will it help you to keep the display from getting scratched or drops from dinging the sides, but this case also functions as a stand, making movie watching much simpler.

Amazon All-New Fire 7 features:

  • 7″ IPS display; 16 or 32 GB of internal storage (add up to 512 GB with microSD)
  • Faster 1.3 GHz quad-core processor
  • Up to 7 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music
  • Now Alexa hands-free
  • 1 GB of RAM
  • 2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording
  • Dual-band Wi-Fi

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$150 $110

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide