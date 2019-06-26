Buy three All-New Fire 7 tablets and save over 25%, now $110 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering three All-New Fire 7 16GB Wi-Fi Tablets for $109.97 shipped. Normally $50 each, this is over 25% off the going rate of purchasing three separately and is the best available. For comparison, our last mention of an individual tablet was $40 each. These tablets make for a great way to enjoy movies and more while on-the-road thanks to their expandable storage. Plus, being made by Amazon, Prime services are built-in, giving you quick and easy access to Kindle eBooks, Prime Video, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Put your savings to good use and pick up this 128GB microSD card for $21 Prime shipped. It’s perfect to download hundreds of movies to and keep the kids entertained for hours during long car rides.

Be sure to keep your Fire 7 protected by picking up a case. Not only will it help you to keep the display from getting scratched or drops from dinging the sides, but this case also functions as a stand, making movie watching much simpler.

Amazon All-New Fire 7 features:

7″ IPS display; 16 or 32 GB of internal storage (add up to 512 GB with microSD)

Faster 1.3 GHz quad-core processor

Up to 7 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music

Now Alexa hands-free

1 GB of RAM

2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording

Dual-band Wi-Fi

