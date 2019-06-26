Take WD’s 1TB portable hard drive with you anywhere for $40 shipped (20% off)

- Jun. 26th 2019 7:21 am ET

0

Today only, B&H offers the Western Digital Elements 1TB Portable USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50 or more, this offer is the best we can find by at least 20% and beats the Amazon all-time low by $5. WD’s 1TB portable hard drive is ideal for Time Machine backups or expanding game console storage. It works with both Mac and PC setups. Ships with a USB cable for connectivity. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Opt for a flash drive and save further. This PNY Turbo option has 256GB of storage for a bit less. You will miss out on the extra capacity, but the small footprint makes it an attractive partner for frequent travelers and the like.

Need internal storage? Don’t miss yesterday’s roundup which features various capacities starting at $30 shipped from Western Digital, ADATA, and more.

WD Elements 1TB Portable Hard Drive features:

  • 1TB Storage Capacity
  • Micro-USB 3.0 Interface
  • Includes Micro-USB to USB Type-A Cable
  • Preformatted for Windows
  • Mac Compatible with Reformatting

