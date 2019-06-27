Bring all you need in the American Tourister 4 Kix 28-inch Spinner at $56

Amazon offers the American Tourister 4 Kix Expandable Softside 28-inch Spinner Luggage in Teal for $55.99 shipped. You’ll find it for $90 at American Tourister direct, while Office Depot and other retailers charge at least $130. It had been fetching as much as $123 at Amazon before this drop to the all-time low there. The most common luggage colors are black and navy, which means this teal bag will certainly stand out on the bag carousel. It features four multi-directional spinner wheels, a push-button locking handle, and 1.5-inch expansion so you can make room to fit all you need. Best of all, a 10-year warranty applies. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Keep yourself as organized as possible while on vacation. AmazonBasics’ 4-piece Packing Travel Organizer Cubes Set is highly-rated and comes in a wide variety of colors so you can coordinate with your luggage, if you so wish. This set starts at $20.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for chic yet functional luggage, take a look at the new Beis collection from Nordstrom. And if you’re traveling by plane this summer, make sure you take good care of your skin.

American Tourister 4 Kix Expandable Spinner Luggage:

10 YEAR LIMITED WARRANTY: American Tourister products are rigorously tested to ensure our products meet stringent standards. This bag comes with a 10-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship

FOUR MULTI-DIRECTIONAL single spinner wheels allow 360 degree upright rolling so there is no weight on your arm or shoulder

PUSH-BUTTON locking handles provides easy maneuverability when extended out from the suitcase, and stores neatly inside when not in use

1.5″ EXPANSION to allow you to pack more items and compression keeps clothing neatly pressed

