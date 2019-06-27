Bring all you need in the American Tourister 4 Kix 28-inch Spinner at $56

Amazon offers the American Tourister 4 Kix Expandable Softside 28-inch Spinner Luggage in Teal for $55.99 shipped. You’ll find it for $90 at American Tourister direct, while Office Depot and other retailers charge at least $130. It had been fetching as much as $123 at Amazon before this drop to the all-time low there. The most common luggage colors are black and navy, which means this teal bag will certainly stand out on the bag carousel. It features four multi-directional spinner wheels, a push-button locking handle, and 1.5-inch expansion so you can make room to fit all you need. Best of all, a 10-year warranty applies. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Keep yourself as organized as possible while on vacation. AmazonBasics’ 4-piece Packing Travel Organizer Cubes Set is highly-rated and comes in a wide variety of colors so you can coordinate with your luggage, if you so wish. This set starts at $20.
Meanwhile, if you’re looking for chic yet functional luggage, take a look at the new Beis collection from Nordstrom. And if you’re traveling by plane this summer, make sure you take good care of your skin.
American Tourister 4 Kix Expandable Spinner Luggage:
- 10 YEAR LIMITED WARRANTY: American Tourister products are rigorously tested to ensure our products meet stringent standards. This bag comes with a 10-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship
- FOUR MULTI-DIRECTIONAL single spinner wheels allow 360 degree upright rolling so there is no weight on your arm or shoulder
- PUSH-BUTTON locking handles provides easy maneuverability when extended out from the suitcase, and stores neatly inside when not in use
- 1.5″ EXPANSION to allow you to pack more items and compression keeps clothing neatly pressed
