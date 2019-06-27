Rock out to vinyl with Audio-Technica’s Bluetooth Turntable at $99 (Save $50)

BuyDig offers the Audio-Technica AT-LP60-BT Fully Automatic Bluetooth Stereo Turntable for $99 shipped when code TURN has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $149 at Amazon and B&H, that’s good for a $50 discount, is $19 under our previous mention as well as the Amazon low, and is the best we’ve seen this year. Notable features inclusions here are support for 33-1/3 and 45 RPM records and a belt-driven platter which combines with Audio-Technica’s in-house cartridge for “quality sound.” Bluetooth also enters so you can enjoy records with existing sound systems. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 4,300 customers.

Did you know that Amazon has its own in-house vinyl record store? It’s a perfect way to put your savings to use, whether you’re looking to start your collection or expand by bringing home some additional albums. You’ll find everything from classics to more modern debuts and more.

Audio-Technica AT-LP60-BT Bluetooth Turntable features:

Enjoy your vinyl records with your favorite speaker system and the black Audio-Technica AT-LP60-BT Turntable. It features line and phono outputs to connect to any type of wired system plus Bluetooth to pair with a wireless speaker setup. Its fully automatic operation starts the platter when the tone arm is lifted and brakes when the needle is positioned on its mount. The AT-LP60BK offers 33-1/3 and 45 rpm playback speeds and includes a replaceable stylus.

